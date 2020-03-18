Khloe Terae Flaunts Sexy Curves In Strapless Swimsuit

Canadian-born model Khloe Terae gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to distract them from all of the coronavirus news with her latest update. The beauty shared a couple of snapshots in which she flaunted her curves in a strapless swimsuit.

Khloe’s bathing suit was a deep green color, which complemented her skin tone. The number showed plenty of cleavage as it stretched across her chest. The suit also had high-cut legs, giving her fans a good look at her hips, and it tied around her waist, showing off her slim midsection.

The pictures saw Khloe sitting next to a pole on what appeared to be a pier. The post was tagged in Marina del Ray, California, and it looked like a gorgeous day to be soaking up some sun. She did not indicate when the photo was taken.

The images were similar in that they both captured Khloe from the front. She sat with one knee up and her other leg folded in front of her. In one shot, she rested one elbow on her knee while she gave the camera a sultry look. The pose put her shapely legs and shoulders on display.

The other picture saw the beauty leaning against the pole while she held her hand up to her face. With her lips parted seductively, she stared at the camera. The pose allowed her fans to see the bare skin on her hip and lower abdomen as she flaunted her flat tummy.

Khloe’s makeup application was flawless and included sculpted brows, smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a pink shade of lipstick. Her hair was parted in the middle to fall over her shoulders in loose waves. She accessorized with stud earrings and a couple of bracelets.

In the caption, she referred to her breath being taken away. Some of her followers questioned the timing of the comment in light of the virus crisis, but others complimented her on looking so stunning in the suit.

“Khloe you are a real life goddess,” one admirer told her.

“Very gorgeous. Beautiful legs and feet,” a second fan said.

“That’s my line, Khloe,” joked a third Instagram user.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

Khloe often leaves her admirers breathless with steamy updates that show plenty of skin. Last month, the model looked smoking-hot in a skimpy bikini while striking a seductive pose on a deck railing.