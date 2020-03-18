Carrie Underwood Shares Makeup-Free Photos, Urges Fans Not To ‘Sit Around’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

Carrie wants her followers to do more than 'eat junk food and binge Netflix' as she shares new selfies.

Carrie Underwood is determined to come out of the current coronavirus outbreak “stronger than ever.” The country superstar shared stunning new photos of herself with her Instagram followers on March 17 as she urged her fans to keep active and not just sit around binging Netflix and eating unhealthy snacks after people across the globe were urged to stay at home to help prevent spreading the virus.

Instead, the beauty posted two gorgeous makeup-free selfies to her Instagram Stories account where she shared a look at her workout in what appeared to be her home gym in Tennessee, where she’s practicing social-distancing.

The snaps showed the “Drinking Alone” singer without a stitch of makeup as she let her natural beauty shine through.

Carrie, who recently released her own health and fitness book, wore a black tank top with what appeared to be a stylish blue sports bra underneath as she flashed a big smile for the camera to show off her stunning pearly whites.

In the first upload, Carrie stretched out both of her seriously toned arms to flash her muscles as she told her more than 9 million followers, “Either we can all sit around during this quarantine and eat junk food and binge Netflix… or…”

The mom of two then shared a second photo of herself where she continued her inspiring message.

“We can grab some weights and come out of this mess stronger than ever!” she added alongside a strong arm emoji and an animated GIF of the words, “Okay let’s do this.”

In the second photo, the beauty stuck out her ring finger, pinky finger, and her thumb as she winked at the camera and pursed her lips.

In both uploads, she proved that she was ready for a serious workout as she pulled her signature long blond hair away from her face and rocked two plaits on either side of her head.

Carrie was surrounded by gym equipment, including several weights and a running machine. She also sported a black smart watch on her left wrist.

This isn’t the first time the country superstar has shared with fans how she’s riding out the coronavirus outbreak at home.

She previously gave fans a glimpse at a baking session she did with her 1-year-old son Jacob via adorable family photos on Instagram Stories.

Before that, Carrie posted another stunning no-makeup photo as she got in another workout at home after it was announced that her concert in her home state of Oklahoma, which was scheduled to take place on March 16, had been postponed until September due to COVID-19 concerns.