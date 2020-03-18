‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Wyatt Interrogates Sally About Doctor’s Text Messages

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 18 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will try to avoid the stark reality of her death. However, Dr. Escobar (Monia Ruiz) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will demand some answers, per TV Guide. Will Sally continue to live in a fantasy or will she finally tell Wyatt that she’s dying?

Sally Hasn’t Told Wyatt The Truth

Sally moved in with Wyatt after he told her that he and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) did not work out. After some persuading, Sally finally agreed to move back to the beach house.

Little does she know that Wyatt already knows that she had a terminal illness. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) shared the devastating news with him some time ago. So, he and Flo came up with a plan to make Sally’s last days memorable. They decided that Sally should move in with Wyatt during her last few weeks.

But Sally has not yet told Wyatt that she has an incurable disease. She’s hoping to hide it from him as she’s determined to enjoy her time with him without him worrying or fussing about her. She doesn’t want Wyatt to pity her and is choosing to ignore the fact that she’ very sick.

Happy that they are together, Sally dodges Wyatt’s pointed questions today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/FVh1CYODt7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 18, 2020

Sally Still Refuses Treatment

Although Katie has been on her to make an appointment with her doctor, Sally doesn’t want to. The redhead feels that it’s a waste of time because the doctors cannot give her her health back. She would rather ignore the fact that she’s ill and make the best of the time that she has left.

Katie has offered for Bill to fly in the best specialists in the country, but Sally doesn’t want to be a burden to anybody. She would rather fight the battle by herself.

Dr. Escobar Tries To Contact Sally

The soap opera spoilers state that Dr. Escobar will continue to reach out to Sally. When Sally ignores her calls, the doctor will send her urgent text messages. Sally will choose not to respond. She doesn’t want to be reminded that her time is short and that she has some decisions to make. She would rather bury her head in the sand and live for the moment.

But Sally doesn’t know why the doctor is trying to get hold of her. For all she knows, the health practitioner could have some good news for a change.

Wyatt Interrogates Sally

The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will see the text messages from the doctor. He will also see it as an opportunity to get Sally to tell him the truth about her health. He will interrogate her about the texts in an effort for her to share her news.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will sidestep Wyatt’s questions. How long can she run from the truth?