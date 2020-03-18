Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get ‘Friends’-Themed Wedding Gift From Scheana Marie

The 'Friends' superfans received a special video message after Brittany called Jax her 'lobster.'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got the best wedding gift ever from their friend Scheana Marie. The Vanderpump Rules stars’ wedding day played out on the Bravo reality show, and after the episode aired, Jax shared a peek at the special present their longtime friend sent their way.

Jax took to Twitter to post a wedding message from actress Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the classic sitcom Friends. In the clip, the Friends star is standing outdoors as she wishes Jax and Brittany “the best wedding day and a life full of love.”

In the caption to his social media share, Jax thanked Scheana, who was also one of the bridesmaids for his wedding to Brittany, and he also tagged the Friends star’s ex-husband David Arquette.

When a fan asked him why he was thanking Scheana, Jax tweeted, “Because this was her wedding gift to us, and if you know Brittany and I, we love Courteney.”

In comments to the post, fans reacted to the unique wedding gift.

“I can only imagine [Brittany’s] reaction. So nice of her [Courteney Cox],” one fan wrote.

“When I [saw] that I was so excited for you guys. As a fan of Friends how awesome!!! I loved her vows too. You’re my lobster,” another fan wrote.

“Look at how popular u guys r,” a third fans told the Vanderpump Rules star. “U guys are the Friends of reality TV.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers saw Jax and Brittany exchange vows at the Kentucky Castle in an episode that was filmed last June. Both the bride and the groom included Friends references in their vows. When talking about how they love so many of the same things, Brittany noted that she and Jax both love their dogs, Hooters, and the classic NBC sitcom. The bride added a classic Friends line to her vows by saying to Jax, “I love you so much honey, you’re my lobster.”

In his vows, Jax said that Brittany made him the happiest and luckiest man alive, adding, “And it’s not because you love Friends as much as I do.”

Jax and Brittany’s love for Friends has been well documented. Last year, Bravo posted photos of an incredible Friends-themed quilt the reality stars own. In a series of Instagram posts, Jax is seen holding up a patchwork quilt that features images and catchphrases from the beloved comedy, including the gang’s coffee shop hangout Central Perk, lyrics to Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) signature song “Smelly Cat,” and yes, that lobster quote.