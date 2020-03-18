Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Inspires Fans To Get Fit With Home Workout Routine

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is inspiring her fans and followers to get fit with home workouts, one way she is keeping herself sane and healthy during her time at home. The mother of three posted both a photo and video of one way she is trying to maintain her fine form without going to a public gym.

Nicole has shared her workout tips and tricks on her Instagram page for some time now. Since many of her followers have found themselves staying home in an attempt to remain safe from coronavirus, they are looking to the reality star more and more for fitness inspiration.

In her latest share, Nicole first posted a still image where she doing a handstand against a wall, walking her feet up the wall for support.

In the video which followed, the reality star was seen in a push-up position. She walked her feet back to a nearby wall. Her hands also moved backward, where she propelled her body up the wall with her feet and then, touched her shoulders with each hand for ten counts before walking her body back down to its original push-up position.

Baby Angelo happily made noises from a spot off-camera as Snooki said to her son “cheer me on baby.”

Her two other children with husband Jionni LaValle, Lorenzo and Giovanna, did not appear to be in the room with their mother during her workout.

In the clip, Nicole’s face cannot be seen. Rather fans can admire her cute workout gear, which consisted of a black tank top adorned with small white polka dots and black, cropped leggings. With this, Nicole wore fuzzy orange and black socks. Her hair was in a topknot and tendrils cascaded down her shoulders.

In the caption, Nicole called herself a “fit mawma.”

Her fans and followers called the reality star’s dedication to overall fitness inspirational and stated so in the comments section of the post.

One fan asked Nicole “what motivates you every day” regarding her workouts. Nicole responded, “my kids.”

“Snooki I love you and you motivate me so much to stay fit!” said one follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s fitness posts.

“The best thing to do!! Damn! Your upper body strength!” remarked a second admirer.

Nicole also responded to another fan who asked how she lost all her baby weight so quickly.

“No carbs and a fiber meal first thing in the morning. And cardio,” she responded.