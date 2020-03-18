Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin’s Mom Dies At 99

Late Tuesday night, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to reveal that her mother, Maggie Griffin, had passed away. She was 99-years-old. Kathy did not say how her mother died, but she did recently tell fans that her mom was struggling with dementia.

In her Instagram post, Kathy shared a sweet photo of her and Maggie. The picture showed the mother-daughter duo sharing a lounge chair positioned in front of a swimming pool. Her mother raised a wineglass, and Kathy mimicked her arm movement as the two of them looked out at tree-studded hills. Kathy didn’t say where the photo was taken.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family,” the caption started.

Kathy did not indicate her mother’s cause of death, but she made sure to express how special her relationship with her mother was in her statement.

“We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.”

Kathy shared a similar message on her official Twitter account. In just a couple of hours, her Instagram post earned over 29,700 likes and more than 6,000 comments.

Many notable celebrities shared their condolences with the comedian, including Danny Pellegrino, Selma Blair, Adam Devine, Aubrey Plaza, and more. On Twitter, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Yashar Ali, and Billy Eichner also reached out.

Kathy Recently Revealed That Maggie Had Struggled With Dementia During The Last Few Years

Jerrod Harris / Getty Images

In October 2019, The Inquisitr reported that Kathy took to her Instagram page to break the news that her mother had been battling with dementia for some time. In the heartbreaking post, Kathy revealed that Maggie didn’t recognize her much anymore.

“I miss her. I love her so much,” she wrote.

At the time, the actress said that the last “coherent conversation” she’d had with her mother was in September. Maggie was 98-years-old. She added that her mother had always been sharp and quick on the draw, but her health took a turn for the worse over the last few years.

Kathy has always been very open about the close relationship she has with her mother. She frequently referenced Maggie in many of her stand-up specials and comedy shows.

Maggie Dabbled In The Entertainment Industry, She Co-Starred In Kathy’s Reality Series & Wrote Her Own Book

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1920. Before becoming involved in Kathy’s career, she worked as a hospital administrator.

Maggie may not have been as well-known as her daughter, but was always happy to get involved with Kathy’s many projects. From 2005 to 2010, she co-starred alongside Kathy in the Bravo reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

She also appeared as herself in Kathy’s 2019 special, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story and on her daughter’s primetime talk show, simply titled Kathy. The close relationship between Kathy and Maggie was always apparent whenever the two shared the screen together.

In 2010, she even wrote her own book called Tip It! The World According to Maggie Griffin. Kathy went on a book tour alongside her mother while promoting the paperback release of her autobiography, titled Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin.