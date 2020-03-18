Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin’s Mom Dies at 99

Late Tuesday night, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to reveal that her mother, Maggie Griffin, had passed away. She was 99-years-old. Kathy did not say how her mother died but she recently revealed that her mom was struggling with dementia.

In her Instagram post, Kathy shared a sweet photo of her and Maggie relaxing in a lounge chair in front of a pool. Her mother was seen raising a wineglass as the two of them peered into the distance at tree-studded hills.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared,” Kathy wrote.