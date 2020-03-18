Singer Charlotte Lawrence Reveals That She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

American singer Charlotte Lawrence revealed she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus on her Instagram page earlier tonight. The 19-year-old singer, who is perhaps best known for performing the song “Jokes On You” from the Birds of Prey soundtrack, said her doctor informed her that she had tested positive for the virus a few days ago.

She went on to say that she expected to make a full recovery but emphasized that many people who are high-risk could become far more ill than her. Thus far, the majority of deaths have occurred in patients over the age of 60, and many of them had underlying health conditions.

“This is not me asking for your prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive the virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside.”

The “Navy Blue” singer pleaded with her 782,100 Instagram followers to follow the rules and protocols set forth by the CDC, imploring people to self-quarantine to prevent further spreading of the virus.

“And for the love of god, self f*cking quarantine or you’ll be on my sh*t list,” she finished.

In less than an hour, her post accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 900 comments. Multiple celebrities liked and commented on her post to wish her well and send her support, including Lucy Hale, Busy Phillips, Nikki Glaser, Sami Miro, Ireland Baldwin, Maisy Stella, Sydney Lynn, Gracie Abrams, and more.

Hundreds of Charlotte’s fans flocked to her comments section to tell her to get better and promise her they were going to follow the self-isolation measures mandated by their local governments.

“Hope everything goes well, take care of yourself,” wrote one fan.

“I love you Charlotte, you’re going to be ok!” exclaimed another user, adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Get well soon bby & wish you all the best,” gushed a third admirer.

“[S]ending you so much love charlotte! get well soon! i’m self-quarantining and waiting this out properly,” chimed in a fourth user.

Lawrence is far from the only celebrity to confirm they have tested positive for coronavirus. A few days ago, Tom Hanks and his wife, fellow actress Rita Wilson, also revealed they had the virus. Yesterday, Idris Elba shared that he, too, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The fact that several famous people have come down with the disease has unnerved a lot of people online. Many of whom didn’t take the virus seriously until they began to see that even celebrities were being infected.