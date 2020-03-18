Amanda Bynes Announces That She Is Pregnant, Then Deletes The Post

Amanda Bynes is reportedly pregnant with fiancé Paul Michael’s baby, according to E! News.

Earlier tonight, the actress shared a photo of her ultrasound on her Instagram page. The article states that she captioned a pic of her ultrasound saying, “Baby on board!”

Michael also shared the image on his own Instagram page and confirmed the news.

Since the article first went live a couple of hours ago, both Bynes and Michael deleted their posts.

“When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation in to their origin. Since then I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times,” Bynes attorney, David A. Esquibias, told the outlet.

Esquibias’ statement makes it sound like there is a possibility that the actress is not, in fact, pregnant. At this time, it’s not clear. However, a source with E! News says that the news is accurate.

“She’s very, very early. Her parents know,” said the inside source.

Before this announcement, fans believed that Michael and Bynes had split up. The Inquisitr reported that Michael denied the claims and said the two had never broken up.

To explain the deleted social media images, Michael told reporters that someone had hacked into his and Bynes’ accounts and removed them. He also claims that the hacker sent direct messages to people saying they had ended their engagement.

One day after their split was reported, the She’s the Man actress shared a new photo of herself and Michael, seemingly back together again.

On social media, the reactions to Bynes’ alleged pregnancy have been mixed. Many of her most devoted fans are ecstatic for her and her fiancé. Dozens of people have wished her nothing but happiness. Others feel a little more apprehensive about the potential news.

At least a few people worried that when they saw her name trending, it was because she contracted the coronavirus and were relieved to see it was for a happier reason.

“What’s the point of them both posting a pregnancy announcement then taking it down after everyone knows about it? #amandabynes,” questioned one person.

“Amanda Bynes Pregnant??? I- 2020 keep getting more wild like wtf. It’s time for me to go to sleep,” wrote a second user.

“Amanda Bynes announced she is pregnant. Someone bring out the dancing lobsters!!” tweeted Jamie Green, referring to the iconic dancing lobsters from The Amanda Show.