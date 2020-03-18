Anna Nystrom Displays Muscular Booty In Tight Gray Pants: ‘Sporty But Casual’

Anna Nystrom flaunted her famous backside for her huge fan base of nearly 9 million in a new photo that showed her clad in a tight-fitting two-piece set. Last week, the model jetted off to Dubai where she shared a number of picturesque images from her travels. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she returned home to Sweden yesterday, confessing that she would love to fly back to Dubai once the world is not on lockdown mode anymore.

Things back at home appeared to be business as usual, with Nystrom taking to the streets of Sweden to share a shot that flaunted her muscular figure. The YouTube star struck a pose in the middle of a street, facing her back to the camera while showing off her pert derriere in a pair of gray leggings that that hugged every nook and cranny on her body. She sported a matching gray knit top that was a little bit looser than her skintight pants.

Nystrom elongated her legs with a pair of nude pumps as she held a trendy Louis Vuitton backpack in her left hand. The 27-year-old styled her long blond tresses with a number of large waves, applying her usual makeup application that included dark purple eyeshadow, thick mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption, she talked about how she classifies her outfit, adding the outline of a heart to the end of the post.

Within just two short hours of the post going live, it’s earned the fitness model plenty of attention from her following with over 74,000 likes, in addition to well over 1,000 comments. Many Instagrammers commented on the post to rave over Nystrom’s outfit while countless others let her know that they are big fans.

“You’re my favorite fitness model,” one fan commented, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“You look lovely beautiful Princess! Hugs and kisses,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Amazing how beautiful you are. You are simply the best,” another gushed, following with three flame emoji.

“Your body looks amazing!!!,” a fourth person added.

Tight pants seem to be the theme in Nystrom’s photos in recent days. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that she showed off her famous figure in workout gear that included a white crop top and a pair of form-fitting pink pants that once again displayed her bubbly backside. Needless to say, fans went crazy for that social media update as well.