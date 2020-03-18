Republican Tied To Anti-Gay ‘Hate Group’ Voted Down Coronavirus Bill Because It Gave Domestic Partner Benefits

A Republican congressman who has consistently opposed efforts to expand gay marriage and has been linked to an anti-gay hate group voted against the coronavirus stimulus bill in part because it would have given paid sick leave benefits for people in domestic partnerships.

Arizona representative Andy Biggs was one of the 40 lawmakers who voted against the bill that otherwise had overwhelming bipartisan support, and said on a conservative talk show on Monday that he did not want the bill to “redefine” what he saw as a traditional family. As The Intercept reported, Biggs laid out his reasoning while speaking to the Family Research Council, a Christian group that has opposed gay marriage.

“They’ve redefined family for the first time in a federal — in a piece of federal legislation, to include committed relationships,” Biggs said. “The problem with that is it’s really hard to define a committed relationship, and it’s really hard to define anything related to that.”

The coronavirus bill included a number of measures meant to help American workers who are financially impacted by the spread of the virus and the widespread effect it has had on businesses. Many state and local governments have ordered non-essential businesses to close, including bars and restaurants which in many places are now restricted to serving take-out.

The bill widened unemployment and food stamp benefits, provided tax credits to cover two weeks of paid sick leave and three months of family and medical leave payments to those affected, the report noted. Biggs said he took issue with a provision that made reference to “committed relationships,” defining children eligible for car as a “biological, foster, or adopted child, a stepchild, a child of a domestic partner.”

As The Intercept noted, Biggs took issue with the wording and claimed it created a new precedent, but such language has been included in past bills for paid sick leave, including one proposed in 2015.

Biggs has garnered controversy in the past for his work with an organization labeled as an anti-gay “hate group.” As the Phoenix New Times reported, Biggs was the former policy adviser to the Arizona chapter of United Families International, which the Southern Poverty Law Center called a hate group.

The report noted that United Families International was clear in its intention to oppose equal rights to gay individuals and couples.

“For Christian Right leaders, the gay rights movement and its so-called ‘homosexual agenda’ are the prime culprits in the destruction of American society and culture,” the organization’s description says. “In the words of Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, the battle against gay rights is essentially a ‘second civil war’ to put control of the U.S. government in the right hands, meaning those who reject gay rights.”