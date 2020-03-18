Erica Fett Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Light Blue Lingerie Set

The cosplay model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, March 17, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos were taken for the adult magazine Elite Online Mag. In the each of the images, the 32-year-old stunner sat on a tiled floor in front of a white radiator. She sizzled in a pastel blue lingerie set, that consisted of a plunging sheer bra and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing company, Savage X Fenty. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and long, lean legs on full display. She paired the sultry look with stud earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

The first image shows the tattooed beauty striking a seductive pose by placing her hands behind her head. She gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body to face away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the two poses did they prefer. She explained those who shared their opinions regarding the photo set in the comments section may receive a month long subscription to her OnlyFans account.

Unsurprisingly, many of Erica’s admirers were quick to fulfill her request.

“Front, cause then I can see your whole face, beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Gotta go with the back. Looking good @erica.fett,” chimed in a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, revealed that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“Both, can’t choose, so beautiful,” said one follower.

“Both are amazing. Thank you for sharing,” agreed another Instagram user.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut wrap dress that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.