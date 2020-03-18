The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Doesn’t Want Kristen Doute To Catch Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Bouquet

Kristen Doute took Brian Carter to the wedding as her date.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will be seen tying the knot on tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules and during the show, Kristen Doute and her co-stars will be seen standing below a balcony in hopes of catching the bride’s wedding bouquet after she and Taylor say their “I dos.”

In a sneak peek shared by Bravo of the March 17 episode, after a man is heard saying that his money is on Doute when it came to who would be catching Cartwright’s bouquet, a woman is heard saying that Doute always fights to catch the bouquet.

After realizing that Doute had her eye on the bouquet, Stassi Schroeder told guests that she would be getting towards the front of the pack in an effort to get the bouquet herself. She even threw her Chanel bag onto the ground as she prepared for Schroeder’s toss. Meanwhile, Cartwright tells the Bravo cameras in a cast confessional that she was aiming for Schroeder at the time because she felt she should be next to get engaged.

At the time of Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, Schroeder had been dating her boyfriend, Beau Clark, for about a year and a half and expressed interest in marrying him on a number of occasions.

Cartwright then told the cameras that as she aimed for Schroeder, she was also aiming away from Doute because she didn’t want Doute to catch the bouquet until she had someone in her life that was worth catching the bouquet for.

In the end, it was neither Schroeder nor Doute who caught the bouquet. Instead, it was Cartwright’s cousin Amanda who grabbed the item from the very back of the lineup of women. Looking back on the moment, Cartwright laughed as she said her 18-year-old cousin also wasn’t in a place where she should have caught the bouquet.

As the sneak peek clip continued, Taylor and Cartwright were seen walking beneath a lineup of sparklers with their two dogs as they ventured off to The Kentucky Castle, where their wedding festivities were being held.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor recently took aim at Doute’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter, during an interview with the Bravo Insider.

“I think Carter needs to figure out his s–t, get a job, get your own apartment, get your place. As a man, I don’t know how it is when your girl is paying for everything, when she’s got the house, she’s got the job,” he said.