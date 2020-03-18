Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Claims The Coronavirus Is ‘Fake’ & ‘Minorities Can’t Catch It’

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame stirred up controversy when he said that the coronavirus was not real and that “minorities” could not contract the disease. After receiving backlash online he took to Instagram and denied ever making the outlandish claims.

The Atlanta, Georgia rapper – whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs – appeared on REAL 92.3 LA radio with his wife Tammy Rivera to discuss several topics. They are both musicians and cast members of VH1’s reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. During the 22-minute interview the subject of the COVID-19 outbreak came up.

Even though celebrities such as actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have publicly announced they have been infected with the virus, Malphurs said he was not convinced the deadly disease was even real. The host asked the couple if they were concerned about the widespread respiratory illness and the rapper said he was unafraid because it does not exist.

“It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it,” Waka Flocka repeated several times.

The radio host pressed him to explain why he believed “minorities” were immune.

“Name one. Name one though…name one of us,” the 33-year-old said. “We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it?”

Then the host asked how COVID-19 spread through Atlanta. Waka Flocka claimed it was only spread by people using the city’s airport and was not contracted by any locals.

“It hit the people passing through our airport, it ain’t touch them soulful folks,” he told the host.

Once the radio station uploaded video of the interview to YouTube the rapper received backlash on social media. Many fans pointed to Elba as proof that this theory was unfounded.

“Idris Elba has Corona. So much for his theory,” a person wrote on YouTube.

“Idris Elba the actor had just positive for coronavirus & he’s black,” another wrote.

In response to the online backlash the “Hard in da Paint” artist went on Instagram and according to a Baller Alert Instagram post said he never made these claims.

“When did I say minorities can’t catch the virus?” he wrote in the Instagram story.

Fans who had seen the interview called the rapper out for telling lies.

“Now he’s gone on Instagram saying he never said it. He’s not just stupid, he’s a bad liar,” a YouTube user wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Elba announced to fans on Twitter that he had contracted the coronavirus but has shown no symptoms. Today it was announced that four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the disease.