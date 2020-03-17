Jen Selter Rocks Stunning Lavender Workout Gear In Sizzling Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter shared a sizzling video with her 12.8 million Instagram followers today that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. Jen stood on a rooftop with a gorgeous view in the video. The brunette bombshell didn’t include a location in the geotag of her post, but the view didn’t appear to be home in her native Manhattan.

In the clip, Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted lavender leggings that clung to her curves and showed off her gravity-defying derriere and toned thighs and calves. She paired the leggings with a matching cropped top that likewise flaunted her fit physique. The crop top had a neckline that dipped low, exposing a hint of Jen’s cleavage, and had details on the front that drew even more attention to her chest. She flashed some skin between the hem of the crop top and the waistband of the leggings, and showed off her chiselled abs.

In certain clips from the video, Jen’s long brunette locks were down in a sleek, straight style, and in other moments it was pulled into a low ponytail. Her beauty look was minimal, with just enough makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

The ensemble that Jen wore in the video was from the brand Alo Yoga, whose pieces Jen has worn on her Instagram page many times before. In the caption of the post, Jen offered to give one of her eager followers a matching set, and shared the instructions to a giveaway.

Jen’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up 177 comments within just 33 minutes. The smoking hot video also received 22,200 views within the same time span from fans eager to see her fit physique.

“Are you included?” one fan questioned flirtatiously.

“You’re incredible,” another fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

“Perfect as always,” one follower commented, and included three heart eyes emoji in the comment as well.

“You are truly amazing wow,” another fan said.

Jen frequently takes to Instagram to show off her sculpted body, but she has been helping her fans find ways to stay fit even if they’re staying quarantined. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short video taken in her modern space in New York City. She included the phrase “no gym no problem” in the video, and did a few workout moves using a blue tufted ottoman as a prop rather than any specialized gym gear. For the sizzling clip, Jen rocked another matching legging and sports bra combination that showed off her enviable physique.