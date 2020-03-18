Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Curves In New Instagram Photo

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 7.3 million followers with her latest Instagram upload: a sultry shot of the model showing off her hourglass figure.

Stassie, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, wore a white, ribbed tank top that stretched tightly across her chest. The low-cut top provided viewers with just a hint of cleavage. The crop top also cut off a little below her bust, and showcased her tanned and taut midriff. The sleeveless garment flaunted her toned arms.

She paired the tiny top with black pants, which covered her navel.

The model leaned forward in a chair, and the angle helped show off her curvy shape.

She accessorized the outfit with a dainty diamond necklace and a gold Cartier “Love” bracelet.

Her locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in perfect waves. While her roots were a light brown hue, they quickly transitioned to a platinum blond shade, giving her hair a slight ombre look.

Stassie held a Barbie pink, three-pronged hair wand in her hand, which she revealed in the caption is what helped her achieve her wavy tresses.

Her makeup was simple and accentuated her natural beauty. Her brown brows arched high over her eyes, shaped and filled in with pencil. She appeared to wear no shadow on her lids, instead choosing to wear feathery lashes and winged eyeliner on her lids. The look only served to accentuate her sky blue eyes.

She wore a light dusting of bronzer on the apples of her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Stassie finished the look with a light pink color on her lips.

Her nails were lacquered with a nude polish with red piping.

While many fans chose to comment solely with heart-eye emoji, others wanted to express their admiration for the star and her latest look in words.

“You are so gorgeous!!” praised one follower.

“So pretty @stassiebaby,” commented another.

One fan even tried to shoot their shot.

“Look…I’m tryna get married expeditiously and you are a very beautiful woman so it would make me very happy if you at least acknowledge my comment,” they wrote.

At the time of this writing, the photo was double-tapped more than 111,000 times and received over 350 comments, just within 40 minutes.

As Stassie fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently posts Instagram photos showcasing her hourglass figure in both chic and everyday ensembles. Her most recent snap prior to this featured her wearing a matching periwinkle set that flaunted all of her curves.