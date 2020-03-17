Josephine Skriver Rocks Bold Green Wig In Throwback Snap For St. Patrick’s Day

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with a festive throwback snap from her St. Patrick’s day celebrations last year. For the occasion in 2019, Josephine spent some time in Dublin, Ireland, and she went all out for the big day.

In the picture she shared, Josephine swapped her normal long blond locks for a vibrant green style in a short bob cut with parted bangs. She topped her temporary hair off with an Ireland knit cap, and also had a green-and-white scarf draped around the neck of her black puffy jacket.

Josephine even added several small shamrock stickers along her cheekbones, accentuating her stunning bone structure while also giving her beauty look a festive twist. She added one additional accessory, a simple black choker.

Though her ensemble had plenty of color thanks to the green hues incorporated throughout, Josephine didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the shot. Her startlingly green eyes popped, despite the lack of liner or other eye makeup, and her parted lips seemed their natural pink hue, untouched by gloss or lipstick.

In the caption of the post, Josephine gave her fans a bit of the context behind the photo, and also clarified that her St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were looking very different this year than they were back when she was in Ireland.

Her followers absolutely loved the festive hat tip to the holiday, and the post racked up over 55,400 likes within just four hours. Many of Josephine’s fans also opted to head to the comments section to share their thoughts on the green look, and the post received 235 comments within the same four hour time span.

“You look good in green. It’s sad that won’t be a celebration this year but all for our safety,” one fan commented.

“Reading a book without my Irish mocha because coffee shops are closed,” one follower added, getting in the holiday spirit in her own way.

“Is it a wig?” one fan questioned, curious about the dramatically different hair style the model was rocking in the snap.

“The green goes so well with your eyes! Absolutely beautiful jo,” another follower commented.

