‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Have Canceled Their April Wedding, Claims Jax Taylor

Lala Kent has reportedly canceled her upcoming wedding in Newport Beach, Calif.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been planning to get married in Newport Beach, Calif. on April 18 of this year for the past several months but due to the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the couple has allegedly canceled their big day.

While Kent and Emmett have remained mum in regard to any major things regarding their upcoming wedding, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, reportedly confirmed that they would no longer be getting married at their chosen venue during a recent chat with his fans and followers on his Instagram Stories.

On March 17, just under one month before Kent and Emmett were set to say “I do” in Los Angeles, Reality Blurb revealed that after self-quarantining himself in his Valley Village, Taylor went for a coffee run at a gas station near his house and decided to host an impromptu Q&A session for his online audience.

According to the report, Taylor’s revelation about Kent and Emmett’s supposedly canceled wedding came after he confirmed that his other co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, had not yet canceled their own wedding, which will be taking place in October of this year in Italy, where many of Clark’s friends and relatives reside.

Continuing on about Kent and Emmett’s allegedly canceled wedding, Taylor said that they are now planning to tie the knot at a courthouse in Los Angeles, even though it is unclear whether or not the Los Angeles courts will be open at the time they had initially chosen to wed.

“I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” Taylor explained.

Taylor then confirmed to his fans and followers that everyone is still getting married, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the Vanderpump Rules cast members’ wedding dates and the way in which they could be impacted by the ongoing spreading of the deadly virus.

“Don’t worry; everybody is still getting married,” Taylor stated.

While a number of Taylor’s followers attempted to get more information out of him in regard to Kent and Emmett’s big day drama, he didn’t respond or offer any further details.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett has been sharing a number of Instagram posts in which he’s been seen chatting about his wedding, and about his excitement to marry his reality star fiancee. Meanwhile, on Kent’s Instagram page, she’s been just as excited and recently shared a video of herself and Emmett.

In the caption, Kent gushed over her partner, telling him he is one of a kind and the “kindest soul [she’s] ever known.”