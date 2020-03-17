Kristin Cavallari Shares Another Sizzling Swimsuit Shot On Instagram And Gets Blasted By Her Followers

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned physique in a skimpy swimsuit earlier today, but her fans weren’t too thrilled with the picture.

The Very Cavallari star didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post, but the shot was snapped in a stunning tropical destination. Though someone else likely captured the photo, Kristin was the only person visible in the beach, and was getting down and dirty in the sand. The waves lapped calmly at the shore, and palm trees could be spotted in the background. The water was a stunning turquoise hue closer to the shore, and a deeper blue out towards the horizon.

Kristin rocked a one-piece swimsuit that had a plunging back which showcased a major amount of skin. Thin straps stretched over her shoulder, and she angled her body away from the camera so that the front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible. The sides were a high-cut style that went high over her hips to elongate her legs.

Kristin finished off the look with a straw hat to keep the sunshine from hitting her face, and had her blond locks pulled back in a ponytail. She paired the photo with a caption that referenced the COVID-19 pandemic’s self-isolation policy.

While Kristin’s 3.9 million eager Instagram followers typically love to see her toned physique in revealing attire, her latest post fell a little flat due to the serious issue unfolding around the world. The post racked up 838 comments, and several of them referenced the questionable nature of the post in the current climate.

“Wish this was my reality right now, but my reality is that I’m a bartender whose bar just got shut down. And who’s unemployment site keeps crashing,” one fan said.

“No one is perfect. But this post isn’t necessary,” another fan added.

“You look great!! but tone deaf and insensitive tho….” one follower said.

However, not all of her fans seemed to have an issue with the post. Some seemed envious of the tropical locale, and had nothing but positive things to say.

“That’s my kind of social distancing!!!! Enjoy girl!” one fan commented.

The post comes shortly after Kristin shared a snap in which she posed alongside her friend, hairdresser Justin Anderson, in a skimpy black bikini. Rather than including a caption that referenced the COVID-19 pandemic, however, she captioned that particular post “modern family spring break,” as The Inquisitr reported. The post wasn’t particularly well-received by some of her fans, who took the opportunity to criticize her in the comments section.