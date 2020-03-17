Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Bod In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

Demi Rose has been flaunting her curves in her latest Instagram snaps in a variety of ways, and today, the model took to the platform to show off her curves in a tiny red bikini. The eye-catching snap is likely to catch many of her 13.5 million followers’ attention as she paired the image with a cryptic caption.

In the photo, Demi stood facing the camera straight on and placed both of her hands in her hair and left her elbows angled out to the sides. She crossed her right leg in front and her incredible body was hard to miss. Moreover, Demi parted her lips slightly and her eyes glittered in the light.

The beauty’s Fashion Nova bikini top hugged her chest and left her cleavage on show. Plus, it had clear straps that made it appear as if the fabric was pasted onto her figure. In addition, her bottoms were tiny with clear traps that rested high on her hips. Demi’s tiny waist and curvy hips were on show.

The bombshell wore her hair down in a casual side part and some of her curly locks fell in front of her right shoulder. Her glam makeup application included long lashes, a dusting of blush, and glossy pink lipstick. Demi accessorized with a thin necklace that featured the Christian cross.

The stunner stood in font of an indoor jacuzzi that was lit up and the water was a light crystal blue color. Further beyond that was a seating area with cutouts in the walls that were used to display pieces of decor. The room had low-ceilings with wooden beams.

The snap has been very popular so far, and it has been liked over 89,700 in the first 15 minutes since it went live. Demi’s many followers rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Can I have your body?” joked an admirer.

“The perfect body OMG,” declared a second social media user.

“The perfect woman. WOW,” gushed a fan.

“D*mn you are beautiful,” observed a fourth supporter.

The hottie also shared another photo series a week ago with two pictures and rocked a similar bikini. That time, Demi wore a white ensemble and the top was so small that her underboob and sideboob weren’t contained. The model posed outside in front of several trees and placed her hands on her hips. She wore her hair slicked back with a middle part and it looked like her locks were either wet or styled with gel.