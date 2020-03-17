Kate Bock Goes Braless In Revealing Black Top While Rocking Smoky Eye Makeup

Kate Bock took to her insanely popular Instagram page to share another stunning shot for fans that showed her rocking a revealing top.

In the gorgeous new image, the Sports Illustrated model used a black and white filter. She sat down on her booty, leaning against a wall and staring straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Bock parted her beautiful head of hair in the middle while a fan effect was created as some of her long locks were waving in the air. Her beautiful blond tresses also included a number of big, loose curls while a few pieces fell at her back and others on her side.

The Vancouver native added a fierce application of makeup that came complete with smoky black eyeliner that lined the tops and bottoms of her almond shaped eyes. She included a line of bronzer on both of her cheeks to accentuate her cheek bones, adding a subtle lipgloss to the mix as well. Very little was left to the imagination while the 27-year-old opted to go braless in a low-plunging black dress that showed a hefty amount of sideboob. The NSFW outfit hit well a few inches above her knee and her the long stems on her 5’11” frame looked perfect.

Bock completed the outfit with a pair of black boots that had buckles on the sides. In the caption of the photo, she shared that she was enjoying a “night in” in her kitchen, asking fans what sort of plans that had for the evening. In just a few short hours, the post has garnered over 9,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments.

Some of Bock’s followers took to the photo to let her know that her body looks impeccable while countless other shared what they are doing at home while they hunker down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Possibly the most beautiful girl in the world,” one follower raved.

“No we are sitting in front of a laptop working from home while trying to homeschool 3 kids and share office space with a husband that is working from home. Would love to have time to do those things, but also grateful to be able to work from home,” a second fan added along with a red heart emoji.

“Simply stunning, elegant and real…,” another chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the girlfriend of NBA star Kevin Love flaunted her fit figure in another sexy outfit, that time in a polka dot bikini. Like her most recent update, that one garnered plenty of likes.