Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Insanely Sexy Leather Jumpsuit

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double Instagram update that featured eye-catching hues and a sizzling ensemble.

Nicole posed in front of a vibrant red wall, and matched her lip color to the background, slicking a cherry red shade on her lips. The brightly colored wall was the perfect backdrop for her all-black ensemble. Nicole showcased her toned physique in a skintight jumpsuit that appeared to be crafted of leather or some type of latex material so tight it almost looked painted on.

The jumpsuit featured a v-neck neckline that dipped low enough to show off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bodice was super snug, accentuating Nicole’s slim waist, and then flaring back out over her curvaceous hips and thighs. The ensemble was fitted all the way down, clinging to every inch of her toned thighs and calves as well.

Nicole added a few edgy accessories to finish off the look, including leather gloves, some type of futuristic-looking bracelets, and a choker necklace. Her hair looked damp and was styled in tight, tousled curls, and she flashed an attitude-filled face at the camera in the first snap.

In the second shot, which was more closely cropped, Nicole showcased a bit more of her beauty look and accessories. In order to let the bold lip color shine, the rest of her makeup incorporated neutral tones, from soft bronze and champagne shades on her eye lids to the pop of highlighter along her features. The bracelets she wore had a row of gems connecting the black leather straps at her wrists and her forearms for a unique look.

Nicole’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 34,200 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the steamy shot, and the post received 410 comments within the same brief time span.

“Cannot believe you just cured us all,” one fan commented about the look.

“Being isolated with you is the stuff of dreams,” another follower added.

“You’re making me speechless with these pics,” one fan commented.

“Rocking body baby,” another said, captivated by her curves.

Nicole has been rocking plenty of bold, figure-hugging ensembles for her performances with The Pussycat Dolls lately. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she slipped her toned physique into a scandalously sexy red leather outfit with an edgy vibe. The look showcased her curves to perfection, and she dressed it up with bold accessories as well.