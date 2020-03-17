Iulia Valentina Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Red-Orange Bikini

Romanian bombshell Iulia Valentina just sent the pulses of her 1.3 million followers racing after she uploaded a sizzling snap to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17. The 25-year-old model wore a bright-colored two-piece bathing suit that showed off her amazing figure.

Iulia was photographed outdoors, in what seemed like a garden. In the brand new photo, she posed in her skimpy red-orange swimwear, her body facing the camera front and center, while she looked to the side with a serious look on her face. Her hands tugged at the strings of her bikini top, seemingly adjusting it.

The model’s bikini top featured u-shaped cups, with a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. Tiny straps provided support that went over her neck while two other straps wrapped around her back. It is also important to note that the cups were too small that she spilled out from the sides and bottom — showing some underboob in the process.

Iulia paired the skimpy top with matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts with tiny straps tied on the sides of her slender hips. An additional strap was tied around her tiny waist.

The hottie accessorized with her usual pendant necklace and nothing else. She kept her long hair up in a sleek ponytail and wore a full face of makeup. The application included darkened eyebrows, thick mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, blusher, and a satin light red-orange lipstick.

In the caption, Iulia shared with her followers that she just uploaded a “workout video” on “YouTube.” She also revealed that her sexy bikini was from her own brand, Glitz Fashion Official, and tagged its Instagram page in the photo.

Just like most of her Instagram posts, the recent addition to her feed proved to be a popular one, especially with the sheer display of skin. The update amassed more than 41,500 likes and over 400 comments within just an hour of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Fans and followers wrote gushing messages in the comments section, while some others raved about her enviable physique.

“Orange is my color! You rock that color. You look so beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“So sexy! Nice hairstyle and nice makeup You look so good in that bikini. I like this photo very much,” another admirer gushed.

“Baddest woman on Instagram. You have the best beauty and the best body,” a third social media user wrote.

“That orange looks absolutely amazing against your gorgeous skin tone!!” a fourth Instagram follower added.