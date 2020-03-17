Charly Jordan Gets Flirty In Thong Bikini At The Beach In Video On Instagram

On Monday, Charly Jordan tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a new photo series of herself rocking a thong bikini and followed it up with a new video on Tuesday. The stunner exuded flirty vibes throughout the clip and showed off her revealing ensemble while enjoying time at the beach.

The footage began with Charly standing facing the camera straight on as she reached her right hand into the air and grabbed her elbow with her left hand. She popped her left knee and showed off her toned figure. She smiled with her lips closed as her long bangs blew about in the wind.

From there, the model placed her hands behind her derrière and glanced down to her left with a huge smile on her face. Charly placed her left leg in front, giving fans a peek at her bare booty before leaning in toward the camera with a flirty expression on her face. She stuck her tongue out to the side and flaunted a temporary face tattoo or filter that decorated her upper cheeks. These depicted line drawings of butterflies, adding to the playful nature of the video. The last few seconds of the clip were then repeated before it ended.

Charly posed as the sun was either rising or setting, and she was bathed in a golden glow. The location looked fairly deserted, save for another person walking around in the distance.

The clip has been viewed over 400,000 times so far, and Charly’s many fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Sneakers and bikinis might be your signature outfit,” declared an admirer.

“You know what I like that smile,” raved a second social media user.

“I [know] you probably won’t see this but I just want to remind you that you are a big inspiration to so many people,” gushed a third follower.

“That’s a hot mix @charlyjordan keep up the good work!!!” exclaimed a supporter, referring to the new single that she recently dropped.

Yesterday, Charly showed off the same outfit, posing beside a bright yellow conversion van with her dog. Her bikini had a light cream tone with a bandeau-style top with clear straps and thong-cut bottoms. She stood outside the van and flaunted her look from her to toe, revealing her high white socks and matching sneakers with blue butterflies on the left foot. Her little dog made an appearance in all of the snaps and videos.