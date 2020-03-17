‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Summer Senses An Explosive Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 18 reveal that Phyllis struggles to hide her new relationship with Nick even though they haven’t truly defined it themselves yet. Plus, Adam drops a hint that raises Victor’s suspicions, and Amanda opens up a little bit about her life as a child growing up in foster care.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) works to cover her tracks, according to SheKnows Soaps. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have reason to suspect that Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are hooking up again. Phyllis tries to keep things under wraps even though when Abby (Melissa Ordway) needles her about being single, Phyllis can’t help but tell Abby she’s not alone. No doubt, Abby will be furious when she figures out Nick and Phyllis are back together. Summer, on the other hand, might not be too against it, but it’s also something she’s gone through too many times with her parents. At this point, it seems like Nick and Phyllis might not find much support when they finally decide to admit they are back together. Summer senses their explosive secret, but she may allow them to keep it quiet for a while longer.

Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) causes Victor (Eric Braeden) to become suspicious. After being furious that Victor chose Nick to step in at Newman Enterprises in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) absence, Adam suddenly tells his father he made the right choice with his older brother. That alone would cause Victor to know something is going on. However, Adam also drops Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) name into the conversation, and Victor is sure that his son has an angle. Adam certainly has Victor’s attention, and there’s no chance that The Mustache will let Adam sneak around without attempting to stop it. It seems Victor is hiding a secret, and he’s likely to go to great lengths to keep it under wraps.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) confides in Nate (Sean Dominic) about her past. She grew up in foster care, and it certainly shaped Amanda’s life. Sure, she ended up with a reasonable family and good support, which allowed her to become a lawyer eventually, Even so, Amanda still experienced a lot of uncertainty growing up, and she has empathy for other children who are growing up in similar situations.

Nate is happy that Amanda is finally letting him into her life by sharing some of the things she’s been through. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that Nate manages to go too far when he asks Amanda about searching for her biological family, and she clams up on sharing about herself.