Pro-Trump First Responders Call Coronavirus A Hoax In Private Facebook Group, Report Says

A Tuesday report from ProPublica shines a light on a 27,000-member private Facebook group where firefighters and paramedics who support Donald Trump shed doubt on the severity of the coronavirus, which some call a hoax.

The group, called IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump, has reportedly been endorsed by the president. In the conversations, users compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu, despite experts claiming it has 10 times the fatality rate.

One Texas firefighter, whose identity was allegedly confirmed by ProPublica, suggested that the virus and surrounding panic are “by design.”

“Democrats have wanted to slow down and even kill the economy. It’s the only hope they have of beating Trump. Sad and disgusting the depths of shit the Democrats will descend to in order to gain power.”

In a meme that was shared in the group, the coronavirus was suggested to be nothing more than “viral-pneumonia.”

“Every election year has a disease,” it read. “This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election.”

Other commenters proposed that the virus is a biological weapon that was created by China in partnership with the Democrats to both stop the Hong Kong riots and harm Trump, which ProPublica called a “baseless conspiracy theory.”

“I said that in the beginning,” one user wrote of the theory. “Democrats saw an opportunity to use it against Trump and get rid of older people which they have been trying to do for a while.”

The Facebook group’s founder, Kelly Hallman, spoke to ProPublica and said that he understands why there is skepticism about the coronavirus among first responders. He pointed to the previous responses to H1N1, SARS, and Ebola, and suggested politics drive the heightened response to COVID-19.

“There’s never been this much hoopla given to the other things,” he said before suggesting that the response is an attempt to sink the economy and prevent Trump from being re-elected.

From conspiracy theories about its origin to bogus ‘cures,’ here’s the misinformation to avoid about the global coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/FcP6G3BTZv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 14, 2020

The conspiracies haven’t all come from Trump’s camp. Per Quartz, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijia recently claimed that the United States military brought the coronavirus to China. Lijia’s comments conflict with reports suggesting that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan.

Despite the skepticism from some of Trump’s base, the president’s coronavirus messaging has been shifting in recent days. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump claimed at the Tuesday morning White House press briefing that he has taken the virus seriously from the start and claimed to have always known it was a pandemic. As noted by journalist Paul Waldman, the president’s comments conflict with many of his past remarks on the virus, which attempted to downplay its severity.