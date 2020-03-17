Kevin Durant Shares Message After Testing Positive For Coronavirus: ‘Take Care Of Yourselves And Quarantine’

Kevin Durant has a message for fans after he tested positive for coronavirus — be careful, and stay inside.

The NBA star was one of four members of the Brooklyn Nets to test positive for the fast-spreading virus. As ESPN noted, Durant is not showing any symptoms and said he is feeling fine, but wanted to share a message to others to stay inside.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic, via ESPN. “We’re going to get through this.”

The report noted that the other three players who tested positive were not identified, and said that only one of them has shown symptoms of the virus. All of them had been isolated and were receiving care from the team’s doctors. The coronavirus tests administered to players were administered by a private company and paid for by the team, the report added.

It was not clear where the Nets players could have contracted the virus. The NBA announced last week that it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive as well, as did Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood, who had guarded Gobert in a game days before the positive test.

The Nets announced that they were continuing to isolate players and employees who were traveling with them, as had been in contact with teams they had recently played. The Nets last played against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the team said in a statement.

All major American sports leagues have suspended seasons or, in the case of Major League Baseball, postponed the start of its season in an effort to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Durant’s message to fans echoed the recommendation of medical experts, who call on people to stay in their homes as much as possible and avoid group settings where the virus can more easily be transmitted. As the New York Times noted, New York City has enacted a number of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including closing down schools and limiting bars and restaurants to serving take-out only. The city has banned all gatherings of 50 people or more.

After signing with the Nets in the offseason, Durant had yet to take the floor for the team while rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant is expected to make his debut with the team at the start of next season.