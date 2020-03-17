Brennah Black Pushes The Envelope In Leopard-Print Bikini With R-Rated Zippers

Brennah Black gave her 500,000-plus Instagram fans a whole lot to talk about while clad in a leopard-print bikini that featured R-rated zippers. The blond bombshell has pushed the envelope plenty of times on social media, sharing a number of smoking hot photos of herself in minimal clothing. Following along with the same theme earlier today, the Texas-born beauty stunned in two brand new snaps.

The first photo in the series was in color and it showed Black posing in front of a number of green trees. The Maxim model geotagged the location of the post in “Jane of Tarzana,” which, of course, is a fictional place. After clicking the tag, it actually directs her followers to Santa Monica, California, where the shoot appeared to have taken place. She added a lot of volume to her long blond locks by wearing her hair with a ton of ringlet curls.

Black also added some exquisite makeup to her face with winged eyeliner and shimmery yellow eyeshadow. In addition, she wore a thick application of mascara along with a dash of blush on her cheek. The Killer Looks actress sported purple lipstick on her lips, as well as a pair of massive gold hoop earrings.

Putting her full body on display for the camera, Black rocked a tight leopard-print bikini that had a push-up top that zippered in the middle, showing much of her cleavage. She paired it a with pair of high-waisted bottoms that featured a gold zipper in front.

In the second photo, the model rocked the same bikini but that image had a black-and-white filter. She seemed to make mention of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that every soul is here to evolve.

Just an hour after the update launched on her page, Black’s fans went wild, giving it over 3,000 likes in addition to upwards of 140-plus comments.

“Your wild side and bikini top are magnificent, bold,” one follower wrote, along with a series of flame and kissy-face emoji.

“U have evolved as one of the greatest fantasies a man could dream of, such beauty and desire,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Beautiful. Like the black and white pic,” another fan pointed out.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Black stunned in another revealing snap, one where she went totally nude. In the NSFW photo, she bared it all for the camera while flaunting her physique, covering her chest with her arms and showing off her pert derriere as well.