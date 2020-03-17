Brennah Black Pushes The Envelope In Leopard Print Bikini With R-Rated Zippers

Brennah Black gave her 500,000-plus Instagram fans a whole lot to talk about while clad in a sexy leopard print bikini that featured R-rated zippers. The blond bombshell has pushed the envelope plenty of times on social media, sharing a number of smoking hot photos of herself in minimal clothing. Following along with the same theme earlier today, the Texas born beauty stunned in two brand new photos.

The first photo in the series was in color and it showed Black posing in a front of a number of green trees. The Maxim bombshell geotagged the location of the post in “Jane of Tarzana,” which of course is a fictional place. After clicking the tag, it actually directs Black’s followers to Santa Monica, California where the photo appeared to have been taken. The beauty added a lot of volume to her long, blond locks by adding a ton of ringlet curls throughout her mane.

She also added some exquisite makeup to her face with winged eyeliner and shimmery yellow eyeshadow. In addition, the stunner from Houston wore a thick application of mascara along with a dash of blush on her cheek. The Killer Looks actress sported purple lipstick on her lips as well as a pair of massive gold hoop earrings. Putting her full body on display for the camera, the blond bombshell rocked a tight leopard print bikini that had a push-up top that zippered in the middle, showing plenty of cleavage. She added a pair of high-waisted bottoms that featured a gold zipper in the front as well, making them pretty R-rated.

In the second photo in the series, the model rocked the same bikini but that photo had a black and white filter. She seemed to make mention of the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that every soul is here to evolve. Just an hour after the update launched on her page, fans went wild, giving it over 3,000 likes in addition to upwards of 140-plus comments.

“Your wild side and bikini top are magnificent, bold,” one follower wrote along with a series of flame and kissy-face emoji.

“U have evolved as one of the greatest fantasies a man could dream of,such beauty and desire,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Beautiful. Like the black and white pic,” another fan pointed out.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Black stunned in another revealing look, that time one that lacked clothing completely. In the NSFW photo, Black bared it all for the camera while flaunting her physique, covering her chest with her arms and showing off her pert derriere as well.