Nata Lee Rocks Sexy Black Thong, Tagging Herself In Phuket, Thailand For Hot New Instagram Share

Nata Lee‘s most recent Instagram update has almost all of her 4.5 million followers drooling. The model has been sharing photos from a number of locations across the globe in recent weeks — including some in Austria and others in France — but her most recent trip landed her in Phuket, Thailand, where she sizzled in a hot outfit that sent her fans’ temperatures soaring.

It was unclear if the photo was a throwback or newly taken, but one thing was for sure — Lee looked fantastic. While sprawling out on a towel-covered lounger by the pool, the model rested her head on both of her hands and appeared to be napping. The photo showed every inch of her body from the top of her head to the tip of her toes while the world-famous DJ went totally topless — a tiny black thong her only article of clothing on her body.

The “World’s Sexiest DJ” appeared to have just taken a dip in the pool, as beads of water were visible on her beautifully bronzed body, including on her curvy backside. The model’s muscular quads and sculpted back were also on display. Lee was pretty laid back in the snapshot, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly messy. She also had a coconut shell on the left side of the lounger that included a straw, as the model seemingly just enjoyed a refreshing beverage.

The sexy new social media update has already generated a ton of attention for the jet-setter. In two short hours, the post earned over 244,000 likes as well as over 1,900 comments. Fans from around the globe commented on the update to let the smokeshow know that she looked incredible, while others simply used flame and heart emoji to express their sentiments.

“This is how heaven looks…” one Instagram user raved, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Looking good beautiful Angel,” a second fan pointed out, including a number of kissy face emoji with their post.

“You are very beautiful and I am thankful for you to grace my page,” wrote a third follower.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on Monday the smokeshow dropped jaws in another sexy outfit. That time, she rocked a tight knit bodysuit that hugged her body perfectly, showing off all of her womanly curves. Lee unzipped her top, exposing her taut tummy beneath the outfit as well as massive amounts of cleavage. That time, she geotagged her location in Rosa Khutor, Russia.