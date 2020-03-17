Nata Lee Rocks Sexy Black Thong, Tagging Herself In Phuket, Thailand For Hot New Instagram Share

Nata Lee’s most recent Instagram update has almost all of her 4.5 million followers drooling. The model has been sharing photos from a number of locations across the globe in recent weeks including some in Austria and others France but her most recent trip landed her in Phuket, Thailand where she sizzled in a hot outfit that sent her fans’ temperatures soaring.

It was unclear if the photo was a throwback or a new addition to her feed but one thing was for sure — Lee looked fantastic. While sprawling out on a towel-covered lounger by the pool, the model rested her head on both of her hands and appeared to be napping. The photo showed every inch of her body from the top of her head to the tip of her toes while the world-famous DJ went totally topless, adding a tiny black thong as the only article of clothing that she wore on her body.

“World’s Sexiest DJ” appeared to have just taken a dip in the pool as beads of water were visible on her beautifully bronzed body including her curvy backside. Also on display in the snapshot were the model’s muscular quads as well as her sculpted back. Lee was pretty laid back in the snapshot, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly messy. She also had a coconut shell on the left side of the lounger that included a straw, making it look like an incredibly refreshing beverage.

The sexy new social media update has already generated a ton of attention for the jet-setter in two short hours with over 244,000 likes as well as over 1,900 comments. Fans from around the globe commented on the update to let the smokeshow know that she looks incredible while others simply added flame and heart emoji.

“This is how heaven looks…,” one Instagrammer raved, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Looking good beautiful Angel,” another Instagrammer pointed out in addition to a number of kissy face emoji.

“You are very beautiful and I am thankful for you to grace my page,” a third follower wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the smokeshow dropped jaws in another NSFW outfit. That time, she rocked a tight knit bodysuit that hugged her body perfectly, showing off all of her womanly curves. Lee unzipped her top, exposing her taut tummy beneath the outfit as well as massive amounts of cleavage. That time, she geotagged her location in Rosa Khutor in Russia.