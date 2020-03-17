‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Theo Gets Tough Love

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 17 reveals that Billy and Lily clash as they start to work together while Chance gives Jill some bad news. Finally, Mariah worries that things are truly over with Tessa, and Jack gives Theo some tough love.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) tried to come up with a plan for their new division of Chancellor Industries at the Chancellor estate. They ate takeout and disagreed over several things. However, Lily surprised Billy by congratulating him for stepping out of his family’s shadow and moving forward to live life on his terms. Ultimately, Billy felt Lily’s ideas weren’t big enough, and she thought he was too reckless and expansive with his.

At Society, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Lola (Sasha Calle) caught up with each other. Abby revealed that she bought property across from The Grand Phoenix and wants Lola’s help, and Lola was happy to join her. After that, Lola let her boss know that she, Theo (Tyler Johnson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Summer (Hunter King) road out the storm together, and Abby said she would’ve barred the doors. Then, Abby asked about Theo, but Lola informed her that she’s unwilling to rush into any relationship ever again.

Then Kyle and Summer worked together at Jabot, and the kissed after a successful session. Theo walked in on them and began snarking at them. When Jack (Peter Bergman) caught wind of Theo’s behavior, he warned his nephew to knock it off and focus on himself instead of Kyle. Jack encouraged Theo to set goals and work toward them. Elsewhere, Summer and Kyle appreciated their relationship and kissed.

Later, Kyle and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) talked at Crimson Lights, and she wasn’t happy that Kyle had shared her private life with Summer. However, Summer professed that she is rooting for Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). The Mariah went to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and walked in on her mother and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) kissing. Rey left, and Sharon comforted Mariah. In the end, Mariah got a text from Devon (Bryton James) about a job interview, and she learned that she got the job. However, it was in Chicago, and Sharon encouraged her daughter to accept it, but Mariah wanted to stay in Genoa City. Then, she got a call from Tanner (Chase Coleman) inviting her to his next gig. Before that, Tanner and Tessa talked, and he admitted that they’d used their chemistry to try to fool the public about their relationship. He urged Tessa to forgive Mariah, but she wasn’t sure she could get past the infidelity.

Chance (Donny Boaz) gave Jill (Jess Walton) some bad news at The Grand Phoenix). Colin (Tristan Rogers) used Chancellor’s accounts to launder the money he stole. Chance promised to catch Colin and keep Jill from going to jail. Later, Chance informed Abby he had to leave town, and she decided to go with him.