Bella Hadid Goes Bondage-Chic In Sultry New Instagram Photos

Bella Hadid heated up Instagram with her latest uploads: two black-and-white photos that featured the supermodel posing in a seductive patent leather ensemble that showed a lot of skin.

Bella wore a black PVC band around her chest, which barely covered her bust. The garment showcased her ample cleavage and featured a hint of underboob. She wore a similar piece of fabric as a choker around her neck. Her long, dark gloves were made out of the same material, and glinted in the light.

The 23-year-old star showcased her toned midriff in the outfit. She wore a long, black sequined skirt with a slit that came up to her thigh, showing off one leg. The waistband came up over her navel, and the sequins sparkled.

She wore black, fishnet thigh-high stockings and buckled flats.

In the first image, she posed standing straight, with one arm bent at the elbow, her hand almost on her waist. Her other arm hung down by her side. In the second photo, she stood in a dancer’s pose and smoked a cigarette.

Bella’s dark hair was parted in the middle. Her tresses cascaded down her back, hanging down one shoulder, in pin-straight strands.

She wore a face full of makeup, which only served to emphasize her bold look.

Her thin brows arched high over her eyes. She wore a dark smoky eye, with a light shadow on her lids that transitioned to a darker shade as it moved to the outer corners. Her thick lashes were coated with black mascara and fanned out and curled upwards. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which contoured her cheekbones, making them pop. Her lips were painted with lipstick.

Bella’s 29.1 million Instagram followers bombarded her comments section with adoration and praise for her latest look. While some fans opted to comment solely with heart-eye and heart emoji, others chose to leave lengthier messages for the model.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“You’re an actual angel bella,” complimented a follower.

“How r u that perfect,” wondered another.

Others needed to tell her how they felt in all-caps.

“BEAUTIFUL,” a third user wrote.

Others still were stunned.

“This should be illegal,” declared a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Bella frequently shares shots from risqué photo shoots and on her Instagram account. One of her most recent photos featured the model braless under an open, unbuttoned shirt.