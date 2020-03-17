Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Plunging Bikini On The Volleyball Court

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account this week to upload another racy photo. The model showed off her curves as she served up a serious look on the beach.

In the sexy snap, Celeste stunned in a white bikini top with thick straps and a plunging neckline. The garment left little to the imagination as it flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy. She added some floral bikini bottoms that showcased her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

The blond bombshell posed on her knees on a sand volleyball court. She had her legs apart and held one hand at her side. The other tugged at her bikini bottoms. The model arched her back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

Celeste wore her long, golden locks parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back. She also accessorized her style with some gold hoop earrings.

She sported a full face of makeup in the photo. The application included long lashes, ligh-colored eye shadow and sculpted eyebrows. She added a soft glow to her bronzed skin with some highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with nude lips.

The model’s 642,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show the post some love. Fans have clicked the like button more than 32,000 times since the snap was published to her feed. They also flooded the comments section with over 340 messages.

“You are so beautiful as always Celeste beautiful eyes,” one fan said.

“Nice. I’m ready for some Volleyball with you,” remarked another.

“You’re perfect! I’ts crazy how beautiful u are,” a third comment read.

“You always look so flawless. Are you even real, or are you some sort of smoking hot robot woman?” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has been showing off a lot of skin in her online photos as of late, as she’s rocked revealing ensembles such as tiny tops, skimpy bathing suits, and scanty shorts for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she posed in a knotted tank top and a pair of hot pink panties, which she accessorized with white knee-high boots.

To date, that photo has pulled in more than 46,000 likes and over 460 comments from Celeste’s loyal followers.