Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body In Gold String Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi posted a hot new swimwear update to her Instagram page for her 2 million followers. In the latest post that was added on Tuesday, March 17, the 22-year-old model showcased a flashy two-piece bathing suit that flaunted her enviable curves.

In the pic, Isabella was standing on a wooden pool deck in her scanty swimwear. She anged her left hip to the side and looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. It seemed like she was at a party, as several people were spotted behind her.

The Latina beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling hot snapshot of herself in the sexy gold bikini that highlighted her killer physique. The bikini top had non-padded triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample assets and a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She paired the top with matching low-cut bikini bottoms, held by tiny straps that hugged her curvy hips, and wore a tan-colored coverup over her sexy ensemble. The model did not show the backside of her skimpy swimwear, although, from her angle, it seemed like she wore thong-style bikini bottoms.

The Cuban-Italian hottie wore her long blond hair down in a center part that fell over her shoulders, grazing her décolletage. She wore a full makeup application that included a full-coverage foundation, sculpted brows, several coats of mascara, bronzer, ahint of blush, and pink lip gloss.

In the caption, Isabella tagged online retail giant Fashion Nova for sponsoring her coverup. She also tagged Fashion Nova Men and gave a discount code for her fans to use. According to the geotag, she was in SLS South Beach in Miami, Florida.

Within only an hour of going live on the social media platform, the snap has racked up almost 33,000 likes and over 440 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her stunning figure. A few admirers didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop their choice of emoji instead.

“Big booty Barbie. You look beautiful as always,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The bikini looks amazing on you. Your body is such a masterpiece! Belated happy birthday to your hubby!” another fan wrote.

“In love with your style! @missbuscemi is definitely Greek Goddess status lol. True words spoken,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” a fourth Instagrammer added.