It’s A Bucs Life: Tom Brady Agrees To $30 Million Deal In Principle With Tampa Bay, According To Report

Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing in principle to a deal worth $30 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Tuesday morning, Brady shared heartfelt farewell messages announcing his departure to his team and to fans of the New England Patriots, the team for which he played the previous 20 years, winning six Super Bowls and being named the big game’s most valuable player an unprecedented four times.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd reported Tuesday afternoon that he’d heard Brady’s signing Tampa Bay was a done deal, as tweeted by the network. Cowherd said his source was not from the football world, but rather someone who knows Brady.

“It is a source of wealth and celebrity connected to sports that knows Tom,” Cowherd said.

"I was told that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay." ????️@ColinCowherd LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/iAQa8hPEJC pic.twitter.com/IFCFnzIdB6 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 17, 2020

Following Brady’s farewell messages on social media, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Brady informed him of his decision to leave in person.

“We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest,” Kraft told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. “I love him like a son.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called him “a special person” and “the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation,” Belichick’s statement read.

The Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians will serve as only the second head coach under whom Brady will play.