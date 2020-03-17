WWE Posts And Quickly Deletes Cryptic Message On Twitter

The tweet itself was strange enough, but deleting it makes things even more intriguing.

Some strange things have been happening lately with the coronavirus concerns, but WWE‘s Twitter account took an interesting turn on Tuesday. A little after 3:00 P.M. Eastern, a very strange and cryptic tweet was posted on the company’s official account and the profile picture was also changed to just a black circle. As fans quickly tried to decipher it, things took an even stranger twist when the tweet was totally deleted.

Other than all of the changes and alterations happening to WrestleMania 36, social media for WWE has been business as usual. Now, this strange tweet comes out of nowhere and has the wrestling fans finally talking about something other than the concerns of COVID-19 and all that it has done.

The tweet was a mere five words long, but it was written upside-down and in reverse. It was posted at 3:14 P.M. Eastern and taken down after being left up for about 10 minutes. The tweet had nearly 1,000 likes and around 400 comments before being deleted, but screenshots of it still exist.

David Bixenspan of Babyface v. Heel did catch it, and he posted it on Twitter for all to view. As you can see, the avatar for WWE’s Twitter account was also temporarily changed from its usual logo to a black circle, but it has since been changed back as well.

WWE tweeted and deleted this for some reason. pic.twitter.com/IPXZ2uPwxq — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) March 17, 2020

The tweet from WWE was delivered just that way and it translates to “The Truth Will be Heard,” but the company has not said anything else about it. They did not respond to any of the comments left by others and haven’t mentioned the tweet itself or why it was taken down off of their site.

Social media has been filled with a ton of speculation over the course of the last hour since it was tweeted out by WWE. There are some who believe it is Matt Hardy returning while a few think it could be something having to do with the mysterious Aleister Black.

Others have connected it to the strange glitches that happened on Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago. Wrestling Inc. reported on them and how fans were of the belief that new WWE signing Killer Kross was behind those, but there has been nothing even mentioned about them since that time.

The weird and cryptic tweet made by WWE on Tuesday afternoon was surely not an accident as it was too carefully planned to be a mistake. The upside-down writing in reverse and message of “The Truth Will be Heard” has a deeper meaning than anyone knows of yet, and there is no telling when the next clue or revelation will come forth for the world to understand.