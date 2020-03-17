Daisy Keech Goes Braless In Sheer White Top For Flirty New Photo

Daisy Keech wished her legion of Instagram fans a good morning with a fun and flirty photo. In the beautiful new selfie added to her sultry feed, the model posed for a photo in her bedroom. On one side of Keech was an unmade bed, and on the other side was her pooch sprawled out in the sun in front of the window.

For the sexy new snapshot, Keech appeared right in the middle of the image, holding her pink cell phone case in the front of her face. She wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle with the majority cascading down her back. The bombshell kept things casual, going braless under a sheer white crop top that left little to the imagination and showcased her taut tummy and trim arms.

On the bottom, she kept things comfy in a pair of acid wash sweatpants that were black with orange spots. The waistband of the pants had the Calvin Klein logo on them, and the fit was incredibly baggy.

In the caption of the update, the model wished her fans a good morning, adding a single angel emoji to the end of her words.

Even though the photo has not been long on her page for more than an hour, it’s captured the attention of many of the model’s 3.1 million fans with over 151,000 likes and more than 750 comments. Most of the 20-year-old’s fans commented on the post to rave about her amazing figure while countless others wished her a good morning right back. A few more had no words and decided to flood the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“I’d love to look like this in the morning or anytime of the day,” one fan raved, adding a series of pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Gonna do nothing but ab workouts during quarantine thanks to this pic,” another one of the blond bombshell’s followers joked.

“Youu ar sooo prettyy [sic] daisy,” a third fan added along with a number of flame emoji.

Keech has been flaunting her rock-hard abs in a number of photos over the past two weeks. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell put her toned abs on full display in one image on Instagram. To add some sex appeal to the look, she wore a black crop top that showed a little cleavage. The post also earned rave reviews from her fans.