Khloe Kardashian Responds To Rumors That She’s Back Together With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian responded to speculation that she is back together with her ex, Tristan Thompson, in the comments section of a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The mother of one shared a photo of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan. In the caption, Khloe expressed how much love she and Tristan have for True.

In the adorable, filtered snapshot, Khloe and True rocked matching white, long-sleeved pajama tops with black trims on the collars and sleeves as they posed in front of a staircase. The Good American founder wore her blond hair up in a neat bun on her head and sported a full face of makeup, including blush, highlighter, thick lashes, and a peach-colored lip gloss.

Khloe flashed a huge smile as she held True in her arms. The toddler sported a matching hairdo and held a pacifier in her mouth, pressing her face against her mom’s.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” the reality star wrote in the caption.

The post garnered more than 2.7 million likes in just one day. Many of Khloe’s fans praised her for co-parenting with Tristan, while others commented on how precious the mother-daughter duo looked. One hopeful fan wondered if the caption meant that Khloe and Tristan reunited as a couple.

“Does this mean there [SIC] back together,” the fan said.

Khloe did not outright confirm or deny the question, but she did write back, “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Many fans jumped to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s defense by stating that she didn’t owe anyone an update on her relationship status.

Khloe has indicated on several occasions that she and Tristan are dedicated to being co-parents to True despite their rocky break-up. As fans know, just over a year ago, Tristan was caught up in a cheating scandal with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods.

Back in February, Khloe revealed on close friend Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, that she is making every effort to be civil with Tristan for True’s sake, per E! News.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” Khloe said of her divorced parents. “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”