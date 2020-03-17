Jilissa Zoltko Slays In A Tiny Tiger-Print Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Jilissa Zolto looked smoking hot in a tiger striped bikini in her latest Instagram post. The sexy model stunned as she served up some serious looks for the camera.

In the racy post, Jilissa looked gorgeous while rocking the skimpy two-piece, which flaunted her toned arms, ample cleave, and flat tummy. The top boasted ruffles along the straps and a tie in the front. She also rocked a pair of matching bottoms which put her curvy hips and long, lean legs on full display.

In the first photo, Jilissa sat on a lounge chair as she soaked up some sun outside. She had one leg bent and the other on the ground. She leaned forward to rest her arms in front of her while she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot was very similar as she sat in the same pose, but this time she beamed a huge smile.

The blond bombshell had her golden locks worn in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that fell over both of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look consisted of long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She also added sculpted brows to help define her eyes. The model complemented her glowing tan with shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with nude lips.

Many of the model’s 684,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the post. Fans have clicked the like button on the post more than 30,000 times since its upload. Admirers also went wild in the comments section, sharing over 400 messages for Jilissa to read.

“Glowing,” one fan wrote.

“Insaneeeee you babe,” remarked another.

“You are gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“OMG you are the hottest thing alive right now. I love the bikini and you look so cute and sweet when you smile so big. Keep up with the posts. We need them right now!!” a fourth person commented.

As many fans already know, Jilissa basically lives in a bikini, and is most often seen sporting sexy bathing suits in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a nude bikini with a knotted front as she showed off her “fresh tan” and epic curves. To date, that post has earned over 38,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.