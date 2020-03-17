Trump Officials Reportedly Questioned Need For Pandemic Training From Obama Staff, One Fell Asleep In Meeting

In the final days of Barack Obama’s time in office in early 2017, his administration held held a mandated training for incoming members of Donald Trump’s administration on how to deal with a global pandemic.

As a new report claims, it was not well-received.

As Business Insider reported, some members of Trump’s administration openly questioned whey they needed to attend, and one person even fell asleep during the meeting. The report noted that Obama officials were trying to explain what Trump’s staff would need to do during a hypothetical pandemic — and the scenario used in the model was remarkably close to the coronavirus, imagining a deadly outbreak that started in Asia and spread to the United States, leading to a shortage of ventilators and anti-viral drugs.

As the report claimed, two of the top members of the Trump administration essentially blew off the meeting, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who fell asleep at times during the three-hour training. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was “especially dismissive” in conversations during the session, the report noted, citing Politico.

The Trump administration has pushed back against the report, with a spokesperson for Ross saying he did not fall asleep and instead found the meeting “interesting and informative.” DeVos also denied that she was dismissive, calling the story “a hit piece with no basis in reality.”

Trump has been criticized in the past few weeks for his response to the coronavirus, including early statements downplaying the severity of the outbreak. Critics have also blamed Trump for a lack of preparedness on a federal level, including insufficient resources to deploy coronavirus testing.

Trump has also been criticized for his decision to dissolve the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense back in 2018 during a larger reorganization of the NSC. When Trump was pushed about his decision to disband the office, he said he did not take responsibility and had no knowledge about it.

As Cleveland.com noted, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown responded this week by sharing a letter that he had sent to the White House back in 2018 warning of the danger of closing the office and not taking proper precautions for a pandemic.

“In our globalized world, where diseases are never more than a plane ride away, we must do all we can to prepare for the next, inevitable outbreak and keep Americans safe from disease,” Brown wrote in the letter. “I urge you to act swiftly in reaffirming your commitment to global health security by taking immediate action to designate senior-level NSC personnel to focus on global health security, supporting adequate and appropriate funding for global health security initiatives, and leading the way in preparing for the next pandemic threat.”