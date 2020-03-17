Vanessa Hudgens Faces Backlash After Saying People Dying From Coronavirus Is ‘Terrible, But Like, Inevitable’

Yesterday, High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram live to interact with fans, per Complex.

The “Come Back to Me” songstress was questioned about her London trip that has been postponed till July because of the coronavirus that is affecting everyone around the world.

“Yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bullsh*t, I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” Hudgens explained.

After the live aired, fans took to social media to express their shock and outrage on her views.

“Vanessa Hudgens is losing her mind because Coachella got canceled and she doesn’t know how else to stay relevant,” one user wrote.

“Not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!” another shared.

“What the F*CK is Vanessa Hudgens on,” remarked a third fan.

The actress is currently trending on Twitter right now after social media didn’t agree on her strong opinion on the virus that has already killed thousands of people worldwide. However, it seems Hudgens is now more focused on St. Patricks Day today.

One hour ago, the “Say OK” entertainer shared a video of herself at home in a low-cut yellow crop top. Hudgens accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and bracelets while sporting her curly brunette hair down. She rocked long acrylic nails that matched the color of her vest and had the cherry filter on her face. The Second Act actress expressed in the clip that she forgot that it was St. Patricks Day. Hudgens mentioned that she wishes she was in a pub and that the only reason she isn’t because she is locked down at home because of the coronavirus.

The video has already been watched over 800,000 times and gathered in 216,000 likes and over 1,900 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 38.4 million followers.

Hudgens has been making headlines recently as fans of The Masked Singer have speculated that she may be the Kitty on the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers have speculated that Kitty could be an established actress who can also sing. Disney stars over the years have proved that they are multitalented, leaving fans to believe that Hudgens may be underneath the mask.