Archduke Of Austria Karl von Habsburg Becomes The First Royal To Contract Coronavirus

A member of the royal family in Austria is the first official “royal” anywhere in the world to have a confirmed diagnosis of the coronavirus. As royals around the world are trying to figure out just what to do during the outbreak, one family is going to be trying to figure out how to cope with one of their kind being sick. People reports Karl von Habsburg has confirmed he has COVID-19 and is going into treatment.

The 59-year-old head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine divulged that he had come down with the illness when he called into Austrian TV channel oe24 and said he first noticed he had “flu-like” symptoms over a week ago. That caused him to get tested and get the bad news.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

von Habsburg added he was quite proud of the Austrian authorities who didn’t panic when it was discovered he had the coronavirus. He said a “panic mood” wasn’t appropriate for those authorities and was grateful they were able to handle themselves professionally.

While von Habsburg is the first royal to test positive for coronavirus, he is far from the first to best tested. People also pointed out Spain’s King and Queen underwent tests after they came into contact with someone who later was shown to have the disease. Both of their tests were negative.

Even if none of the other royal families are getting sick, they are taking precautions. As is the case among several government entities, events that would cause large audiences are being canceled at a rapid pace. Royals are also staying inside more often as a way to isolate themselves from people who are potentially infected.

As Karl von Habsburg deals with his positive diagnosis and attempts to recover from the disease, it’s important to note he’s far from the only famous person to come down with coronavirus. Fans were shocked last week when Tom Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson were both positive for it. Earlier this week, Edris Elba took to social media to announce he too had coronavirus. Both actors have said they are feeling ok and haven’t needed to go into ICU treatment.

For now, von Habsburg is isolating himself from others and getting the treatment he needs. While he is sick it’s thought at the moment his condition is not critical.