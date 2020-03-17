Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Stuns Michael, Willow, & Chase With A New Plan

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will bring some surprises according to the latest spoilers. Michael was left feeling dejected after Diane insisted there was nothing much more she could do to ensure that Nelle wouldn’t win the custody battle over Wiley. However, Sasha has come up with an idea and she’ll share the details during the March 18 show.

After Nelle had a visit with Wiley at the Quartermaine mansion during Tuesday’s show, Michael, Chase, and Sasha talked about this tough situation. Sasha started to tell the guys about an idea she had, but she was cut off when the doorbell rang and Willow was standing there.

In the sneak peek that aired at the end of Tuesday’s episode, General Hospital spoilers revealed the scoop on Sasha’s idea. She will suggest that Willow step in and marry Michael in order to gain an advantage in the custody battle.

Fans had been speculating that there might be a marriage between Willow and Michael on the way as a strategy they could use to band against Nelle. However, people hadn’t necessarily expected the idea to come from Sasha. Unfortunately, it looks like she’ll blindside Chase with this idea rather than give him a heads-up before mentioning it in front of Michael and Willow.

Diane has an update for Michael and Sasha, West Coast. They… might want to sit down for this.#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @duelly87 @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/T4AFNsBWhe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 13, 2020

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central note that Sasha will be making a suggestion this week, and now it’s clear that this refers to her idea that Michael should marry Willow. It seems pretty likely that everybody will initially balk at this idea of Sasha’s. However, she will probably lay out her reasoning and convince them that the idea could work. Given Willow’s bond with Wiley and her career as a teacher, she could easily be presented as the perfect mother figure for the little boy in comparison to Sasha.

It would surely be a stretch to think that Nelle or a judge would believe that this is a marriage created out of love and a long-term commitment. It’s been no secret that Chase and Willow have been living together and that Michael and Sasha have been dating for a while. Nelle is well aware of both relationships and she’ll surely raise a stink about this should the plan progress.

However, if Sasha can convince Michael, Willow, and Chase to all get on-board with the idea, they will probably be able to come up with a convincing explanation to present to a judge. General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will soon approach Sasha with a plan of sorts, and it seems that it may be related to this proposition about Michael marrying Willow.

Will a fake marriage between Michael and Willow lead to real problems in the legitimate romances involving Sasha and Chase? General Hospital spoilers hint that this situation will get pretty intense as everybody pushes against letting Nelle have Wiley and fans will be curious to see where this goes next.