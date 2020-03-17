Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response ‘Greatest Failure’ Of U.S. Government ‘In My Lifetime’ Expert Says

The Children's Health Fund founder and public health expert has slammed the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “the greatest failure of the American government in my lifetime,” a leading public health expert said Tuesday, following the president’s press briefing on the crisis. At that briefing, Trump claimed that the “only thing” his administration has not done well in its response to the coronavirus outbreak is “to get good press.”

Dr. Irwin Redlener is the author of the 2006 book Americans at Risk: Why We Are Not Prepared for Megadisasters and What We Can Do Now and is a co-founder of the Children’s Health Fund. He made his comment calling the Trump response the government’s “greatest failure” during an interview with host Katy Tur on MSNBC Tuesday morning, which can be seen in the video below.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed at least 100 people in the United States, according to a CNN report. In total, testing has found more than 5,300 cases of the virus nationwide, according to the report.

But at the Tuesday briefing, Trump defended his administration’s handling of the deadly viral outbreak, saying that in his view, the only thing his administration has “not done well is to get good press.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Trump claimed that “the press doesn’t like writing about” such measures as his orders to bar non-U.S. citizens who have recently traveled to China from entering the country. That order went into place on January 31.

But a testing program for coronavirus infection that could have detected the virus and allowed public health officials to better contain its spread was “badly bungled,” according to a report by the scientific journal Science.

As late as Monday, March 16, the U.S. had tested only approximately 25,000 coronavirus “specimens,” according to data compiled by The New York Times. By contrast, South Korea where the first case was confirmed at roughly the same time as the first case in the U.S., 274,000 tests have been completed — even though South Korea’s population is only about 51 million, just 16 percent of the U.S. population.

According to the Times report, a crowdsourced research effort known as the COVID Tracking Project — after the name of the disease caused by coronavirus, COVID-19 — found that about 41,000 Americans had been tested, considerably more than the official estimate by the Centers for Disease Control, but still well behind the pace set by South Korea.

But Trump said last week that he would take “no responsibility at all” for the lags in testing for the virus, and on Monday he said that he rated his own response to the viral outbreak “a 10” on a scale of one to 10.

But Redlender disagreed, not only in his Tuesday remarks, but in earlier interviews as well. In one MSNBC interview on March 6, Redlener called Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis “gross amateur hour incompetence.”