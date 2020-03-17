Lyna Perez Goes Topless In White Thong Bikini Bottoms & A Fishnet Skirt On Instagram

Lyna Perez looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The hot model wore very little as she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

In the sexy snaps, Lyna rocked a pair of white thong bikini bottoms as she frolicked in the ocean. The garment allowed fan to peek through at the model’s round booty and tiny waist. She also added a white fishnet skirt that did little to hide her figure.

The brunette bombshell opted to go topless in the photos. She ditched her bikini top and used her own hands to cover her bare chest.

Lyna posed with her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot the ocean can be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

In the caption, the model joked with her fans about not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day, and asked if anyone would like to pinch her for her faux pas.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the post. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to give her eyes even more definition. She rocked a shimmering glow on her face with some highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 4.8 million followers went wild for the photos. Fans clicked the like button more than 47,000 times within the first hour after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comment section to leave more than 1,000 messages for Lyna to read.

“Might not be wearing green but still looking so damn gorgeous! Happy St Pattys day beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“You are so hot,” another stated.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” a third social media user told the model.

“Simply the best,” a fourth comment stated.

Lyna’s fans have become accustomed to seeing the model show off her hourglass curves in some very revealing clothing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she flashed her massive cleavage in a tiny red silk lingerie set. To date, that post has racked up more than 142,000 likes and over 6,500 comments.