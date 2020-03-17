Joan Smalls Smolders In Polka Dot Lingerie: ‘A Little Something To Lift Your Spirits’

Joan Smalls delighted her Instagram fan base of 3.3 million with a sultry new photo that showed her in a coordinating lingerie set that was adorned with polka dots. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, models from all over the world have been continuing to share content on their page to keep fans entertained, which is exactly what Smalls did on Tuesday. In the caption of her post, the Victoria’s Secret model told fans that this photo was meant to lift their spirits and so far, it seems to be doing the trick.

Smalls posed in what appeared to be a hotel room, leaning her upper back against a wall. She stared into the camera lens, showing off her fierce and beautiful application of makeup that did a great job of showing off all of her beautiful features. The Puerto Rican stunner lined the tops and bottoms of her eyes with smoky black eyeliner, adding some jet black mascara to her long lashes. She outlined her mouth with a dark lip liner, filling in the rest of her pout with matching lipstick. The 31-year-old also added some color to her face with a delicate pink blush and highlighter just above it.

Her gorgeous brown locks looked shiny and she parted her hair in the middle, adding a few loose curls to her mane. As an accessory, Smalls rocked a pair of small gold hoop earrings as she flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy lingerie set. She nearly popped out of her pink bra with tiny black polka dots all over it. The sexy undergarment had a small black bow in the middle. The bottoms were very similar, featuring scalloped lace sides and polka dots as well.

Smalls credited retailer Victoria’s Secret for the sexy little lingerie set, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of her caption. The post has earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention, garnering over 18,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments in two hours.

“Definitely lifted my spirits!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“OMG YOUR [sic] BACK QUEEN. I AM SHOOK,” a second social media user gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Joan pls come quarantine with me,” another one of Smalls’ followers pleaded.

This is hardly the first time the model has impressed her followers with her physique. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model dropped jaws in a photo she shared that showed her wearing a skimpy animal print bikini on the back of a flamingo raft.