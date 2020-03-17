WWE News: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Criticizes Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar‘s status as a part-time superstar regularly divides the wrestling community. While it’s undeniable that he’s one of the biggest stars in the entire industry, many fans, pundits and fellow wrestlers believe that he doesn’t deserve a main event spot in WWE as he only competes a handful of times a year.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the latest notable figure to criticize “The Beast Incarnate” is Jake “The Snake” Roberts. During an interview with the FlipDaScript podcast, Robert didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his opinion of the WWE Champion, saying that his booking has came at the expense of more deserving talents.

“The thing about Brock is he’s not an everyday wrestler. He’s a once-a-year guy or three-times-a-year guy. To me, you’re really treating your talent like s*** every year, come WrestleMania time, after these guys have busted their a**es for 365 days, when it comes to the big one, they bring him in and they have to sit out.”

Roberts’ words suggest that he doesn’t have any issues with Lesnar as a performer or as a person, but he does have some issues in regards to Lesnar not doing much to help the company’s full-time stars. However, his general criticism seems more aimed at the WWE machine for the way in which they book the superstar ahead of others.

Lesnar has been the WWE Champion in October, having defeated Kofi Kingston for the title in a matter of seconds. Many fans and wrestlers felt Kingston was the more deserving champion, but he but the main disappointment came from the way in which he lost.

Kingston isn’t the only superstar to lose against Lesnar in such a decisive fashion, however. At last month’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, he beat Ricochet in an instant. These victories seemingly did no favors for his opponents, as they were made to look weak during the matches.

Lesnar does seem keen on elevating some WWE performers, though, according to some reports. As The Inquisitr recently documented, “The Beast Incarnate” is supposedly a big fan of Drew McIntyre, whom he’ll face in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

While McIntyre is expected to win the match, word backstage is that Lesnar has been supportive of the idea. Vince McMahon is also keen on McIntyre winning as he respects the way that the Scottish superstar conducts himself.

While Roberts’ assessment of Lesnar will align with the views of many others, putting McIntyre over at the biggest show of the year could end up creating a new WWE megastar.