Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Shocked By Shauna’s Juicy Video

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 18 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and her bestie will exchange juicy stories on the latest episode of the CBS sudser. And while Quinn may think that she will shock Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) about the wedding, the former Vegas showgirl is about to blow her mind, per TV Guide.

Quinn Dishes On The Scandalous Wedding

Of course, Quinn can’t wait to dish on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) wedding. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) annihilated Thomas when she made him think that she was going to marry him because she was wearing the wedding gown that he had designed. But then she twisted the knife and told him that she was just wearing the dress to expose him. Zoe also refused to marry the designer after being humiliated in front of everybody. Even Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) blasted his son for what he had done. Thomas left the wedding choking back tears.

Quinn and Shauna will then discuss what the wedding could mean for Ridge and Shauna. Since Ridge apologized to his wife for not believing her about Thomas, they will assume the worst. They will opine that the dressmaker and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make up and they would be correct.

Shauna Shocks Quinn With A Juicy Video

The soap opera spoilers indicate that while Quinn may believe that she has the juiciest gossip to share, Quinn will stun her with her news. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video show that Shauna also has something she needs to get off her chest.

“I saw something. Something that I cannot get out of my mind,” Shauna begins. Then she goes on to reveal what she spied on the Logan estate not too long ago.

B&B fans may remember while Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissed in the cabin, someone was spying on them through the window. It appears as if the mysterious person was none other than Shauna. Brooke has handed her the evidence she needs to split her and Ridge up for good.

Since Shauna knows that Brooke may talk her way out of any accusations that Shauna may throw at her, she decided to capture the moment on camera. Shauna will hand Quinn a video of Bill and Brooke kissing. Of course, Quinn has been wanting to take down Brooke for once and for all. And now she has the evidence she needs to destroy her.