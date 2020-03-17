Lyle Waggoner Dead, ‘Carol Burnett Show,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Dies At 84 After Long Illness

Carol Burnett described her late co-star as 'a loving friend.'

Lyle Waggoner has died. The legendary actor known for his leading-man looks and his roles on The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, passed away with his family by his side at his Westlake, California home following a long illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Waggoner’s son Jason shared the sad news of his 84-year-old father’s death with the entertainment site.

Waggoner’s death comes 10 months after the death of his Carol Burnett sidekick, Tim Conway.

In a statement to TMZ, Burnett paid tribute to Waggoner following the news of his death.

“He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him,” the actress and comedian said.

CBS

Waggoner only had a few acting credits to his name when he was hired for The Carol Burnett Show in 1967. Burnett and her comedy troupe Waggoner, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, and Vicki Lawrence ruled the variety TV landscape in the 1960s and ’70s. Waggoner, who was often in sketches as “the handsome guy,” left the show after seven seasons in 1974, and landed the role of Major Steve Trevor on ABC’s Wonder Woman opposite Lynda Carter from 1975 to 1979.

Waggoner also appeared in episodes of Charlie’ Angels, Mork & Mindy, and Murder She Wrote. His last acting credit was in the 2005 TV series The War at Home, according to IMDB. In 2017, Waggoner reunited with his Carol Burnett Show castmates for the show’s 50th anniversary special on CBS.

During his long career, the heartthrob actor also made headlines for posing for the centerfold of Playgirl magazine’s inaugural issue, which was published in June 1973.

In addition to his acting career, Waggoner had an entrepreneurial side to him. The actor went on to found Star Waggons, a company that rented custom trailers for stars to use on-set. He also had artistic talent as a sculptor.

Waggoner is survived by his wife, Sharon Kennedy, and two sons, Beau and Jason. The actor and his wife would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this September.